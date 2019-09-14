Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment along with Rs 100,000 fine in a murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment along with Rs 100,000 fine in a murder case.

According to details, the court found the convict Nadeem guilty of murdering Shakir Khan on May 3, 2009, in the limits of Fort police station.

Another accused in the same murder case, Owais Haleem, was convicted to death penalty by the trial court in 2014 but that punishment was later converted to the life imprisonment.