Hyderabad Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Murder Convict

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:59 PM

Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment to murder convict

The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 100,000 penalty after he was proved guilty during the trial in a murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 100,000 penalty after he was proved guilty during the trial in a murder case.

The 1st Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Ahsaan Khan Durrani pronounced the verdict here on Saturday in the model court.

The convict Muhammad Saleem had killed 65 years old Usman Shaikh with a knife over monetary dispute on November 1, 2017.

The incident happened in Rehman Town area and the murder's FIR was lodged at Phuleli police station on complaint of Imran Usman, son of the deceased.

The court acquitted the convict's wife Zahida Saleem, who was accused for connivance, for want of evidence.

