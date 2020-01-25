UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment For Killing Girl

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment for killing girl

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 200,000 fine in the murder case of a minor girl

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 200,000 fine in the murder case of a minor girl.

According to details, the court sentenced Asad Shaikh with life in prison after his guilt of committing the murder of 14 years old Saba was established during the trial.

On December 5, 2015, Tando Yousuf police station found a body of girl with deep slits on her throat and abdomen.The girl was later identified as Saba and her father registered a FIR nominating unknown persons.

Later the police during the investigation traced the culprit and also recovered the sharp objects which he had used in the murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Fine Man December Criminals FIR 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.