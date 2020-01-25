Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment for killing girl

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 200,000 fine in the murder case of a minor girl

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with life imprisonment and Rs 200,000 fine in the murder case of a minor girl.

According to details, the court sentenced Asad Shaikh with life in prison after his guilt of committing the murder of 14 years old Saba was established during the trial.

On December 5, 2015, Tando Yousuf police station found a body of girl with deep slits on her throat and abdomen.The girl was later identified as Saba and her father registered a FIR nominating unknown persons.

Later the police during the investigation traced the culprit and also recovered the sharp objects which he had used in the murder.