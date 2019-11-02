Hyderabad Model Criminal Court convicts 2 persons with life imprisonment

The Model Criminal Trial Court II convicted 2 persons with life imprisonment after they were proved guilty of murder during the trial

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court II convicted 2 persons with life imprisonment after they were proved guilty of murder during the trial.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District and Session Judge IV Ghuam Mustafa Jokhio here on Saturday.

The two convicts Shakil Ahmed Khoso and Ikhtiar Khoso were sentenced with life in prison and slapped Rs 200,000 fine on each.

The court also convicted Ikhtiar for a separate term of 5 years for keeping illegal weapon.

The two had shot dead 20 years old Jani Khoso in his home in village Jhando Khoso in Rahuki, a rural town in Hyderabad, on February 24, 2016.

The incident's FIR was lodged on complaint of Naekzadia Khoso, mother, against the 2 convicts and an unknown person at Rahuki police station.