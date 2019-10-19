Hyderabad Model Trial Court Convicts Two Persons In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:01 PM
Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man with death penalty and other person with life sentence in a murder case
According to details, the court convicted Akbar Parehar with death and Gul Hassan with life in prison in the murder case of Rafique Panhwar.
The court also slapped Rs100,000 fine on each of the convict.
Panhwar was killed over a personal dispute in a village in the limits of Husri police station.