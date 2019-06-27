Hyderabad Municipal Corporation awards contracts worth over Rs. 42 million during bidding process

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:49 PM
The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) awarded several contracts worth over Rs. 42 million during the bidding process held at the HMC building here on Wednesday
The corporation's spokesman informed that the HMC had set the collective starting bid of all the contracts at Rs35.4 million.