Hyderabad Municipal Corporation awards contracts worth over Rs. 42 million during bidding process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) awarded several contracts worth over Rs. 42 million during the bidding process held at the HMC building here on Wednesday.

The corporation's spokesman informed that the HMC had set the collective starting bid of all the contracts at Rs35.4 million.