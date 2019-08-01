Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council authorizes Deputy Mayor to exercise powers of Mayor

- Home
Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:55 PM
The council members of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has adopted resolution in majority to authorize deputy mayor to exercise the powers of the Mayor Hyderabad
The resolution was passed in majority and the session was adjourned till indefinite period after vote of thanks from the Deputy Mayor.