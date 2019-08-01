Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council authorizes Deputy Mayor to exercise powers of Mayor

The council members of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has adopted resolution in majority to authorize deputy mayor to exercise the powers of the Mayor Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The council members of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has adopted resolution in majority to authorize deputy mayor to exercise the powers of the Mayor Hyderabad . The emergent session of HMC Council was held here at HMC Jinnah Hall on Thursday under the chair of Deputy Mayor Syed Sohail Mashadi, where the members moved a resolution under Section 80 of Clause 2 of Sindh Local Government Ordinance authorizing the Deputy Mayor to exercise the powers.

The resolution was passed in majority and the session was adjourned till indefinite period after vote of thanks from the Deputy Mayor.