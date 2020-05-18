Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor for maintaining cleanliness in Ramazan

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain Monday directed the officials at a meeting to maintain cleanliness during the last week of Ramazan in all parts of the City and Latifabad talukas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain Monday directed the officials at a meeting to maintain cleanliness during the last week of Ramazan in all parts of the City and Latifabad talukas.

The mayor informed that the HMC's Health Department had expedited the efforts for cleanliness and the mechanized cleaning was being carried out in the markets, roads and squares. He said the garbage heaps were being cleared from all the areas.

He asked the Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti to personally monitor the drive. The mayor accompanied by Dasti and Director Parks Muhamamd Yousuf Khan also visited the site of construction of a monument at Hussainabad chowk and gave approval of the design.