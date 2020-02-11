Hyderabad Municipal Corporation removes illegal structures during anti encroachment drive

The Anti-Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration Tuesday carried out massive operation against illegal encroachment over state owned property in Liaquat Colony and Khokhar Mohalla area of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration Tuesday carried out massive operation against illegal encroachment over state owned property in Liaquat Colony and Khokhar Mohalla area of the city.

On the directives of Mayor Hyderabad, Syed Tayyab Hussain, anti-encroachment action was carried out in Liaquat Colony under the supervision of Director Anti-Encroachment Cell, Touheed Ahmed Rajput, Director Land Rafique Ahmed and Taxation Officer Agha Imran Durani and sealed 38 iron made cabins raised over Municipal property.

Despite resistance by the squatters, Anti-Encroachment cell officials along with heavy contingents of police sealed all iron made cabins which had been raised after demolition of boundary wall of the Municipal building located in Liaquat colony.

The encroachers while resisting the operation alleged that they had purchased that space from elected representatives of the area by paying millions of rupees to them.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities also carried out action under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Mohammad Ibrahim Arbab against the squatters who were trying to reconstruct illegal structures over recently retrieved government property in Khokhar Mohalla.

The Anti- Encroachment Cell officials after demolition of illegal construction also marked the limits of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation property and warned that strict action would be taken against those who would try to occupy government land in future.