Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Starts Crackdown On Stray Animals By Slaying Over A Dozen Cattle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:38 PM

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had resumed the crackdown on freely roaming livestock animals which create traffic problems in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) had resumed the crackdown on freely roaming livestock animals which create traffic problems in the city.

A team of the HMC here slaughtered over a dozen cows and bulls in the City and Latifabad despite facing resistance by a group of the people who claimed to be owners of those cattle.

The HMC's spokesman informed that a group of men carrying wooden sticks tried to threaten the corporation's team to stop the slaying but the team went ahead with the action.

He said time and again the corporation had warned owners of such livestock animals to stop movement of their animals on the roads and streets of the city.

According to him, 3 days prior to starting the action the owners were given the final intimation in that regard.

