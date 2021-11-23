UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Needs More Police Force Deployment At Karachi Pattern: DIGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:45 PM

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Hyderabad Range Sharjil Karim Kharam has said that Hyderabad needed deployment of more Police force at the pattern of Karachi Package in order to maintain law and order with speedy action against crimes and criminals in the district

Addressing the reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here on Tuesday, he informed that he had forward recommendations regarding enhancement of Police force in Hyderabad to provincial government, however, he called upon the business community to highlight the issue of the shortage of force at all relevant forums so that speedy measures could be achieved in this regard.

Addressing the reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here on Tuesday, he informed that he had forward recommendations regarding enhancement of Police force in Hyderabad to provincial government, however, he called upon the business community to highlight the issue of the shortage of force at all relevant forums so that speedy measures could be achieved in this regard.

He informed that Inspector General of Police Sindh had assured the deployment of five hundred Policemen in Hyderabad against 300 Policemen who were called for Karachi. However, he said that all out efforts are being made to maintain law and order situation and combat crimes and criminals with available Police force in Hyderabad.

The DIGP appreciated the efforts of the business community of Hyderabad for installing CCTV cameras at the business points adding that it will help in protection of the business activities.

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Saduzai who also accompanied the DIGP Hyderabad informed that only 990 Policemen are available in 28 Police Stations of Hyderabad district under supervision of 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police.

The numbers of Policemen deployed at the Police Stations are insufficient as compared to population of Hyderabad, he said and informed that more Deputy Superintendents of Police will be deployed soon in the district by the end of current month.

He informed that despite limited force and growing challenges, the District Police Hyderabad had succeeded in busting 14 gangs of criminals which resulted in controlling the criminal activities in effective manner. The Police have been engaged in rooting out the menace of using and selling of manpuri and gutka from the district, he said and added that operation against one wheeling driving remained continued and soon positive results will be achieved in this regard. The Police needed cooperation from the businessmen in removing encroachments and resolving the issue of traffic jam, he added.

The President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon and Chairman HCSTSI Sub Committee on Law and Order Saleemuddin Qureshi apprised the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad and also presented suggestions in resolving the issues of street crimes, one wheeling driving and illegal parking stands.

