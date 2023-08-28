Hyderabad needs special attention for industrial growth: Nizamuddin Arai

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday, emphasized the need of promoting industrial development in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday, emphasized the need of promoting industrial development in Hyderabad.

He suggested that special considerations should be given to traders and industrialists for industrial progress.

According to a statement, he proposed that plots on designated industrial land in the site area of Hyderabad should be allocated to traders and industrialists based on merit, enabling industrial growth in the second largest city of Sindh.

This step will help to provide employment opportunities to educated young individuals, he added.

Arain said Pakistan will achieve development goals if the educated youth were provided with employment opportunities according to their abilities. He also urged to create favorable atmosphere regarding foreign investment in the country and highlighted that if foreign investment takes root in Pakistan, it would bring both prosperity and economic improvement for the nation.