Hyderabad observed Yuom-e-Ashur, hundreds of processions taken out to mourn martyrdom Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The people of Hyderabad mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by taking out mourning and tazia processions here on Saturday.

Amid security of over 1,400 cops besides Rangers and volunteers, the central processions emanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the morning and culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

On the way the procession stopped outside St Mary's High school to offer Namaz-e-Zohar.

Thousands of people joined the procession while dozens of big and small processions followed the central procession.

The police spokesman informed that all the roads and streets intersecting the 1.6 kilometers route passing through 3 separate main roads were sealed for traffic and the movement of pedestrians.

According to him, the entry point was established near Qadam Gah where 7 walk-through gates were installed while the exit point was kept at Karbala Dadan Shah.

A central control was set up at City police station where the procession was monitored with the help of the CCTV cameras.

Around 200 other processions were also taken out in different parts of Hyderabad for which a deployment of 1,500 policemen was made.

The spokesman told that as many as 700 policemen were deployed with the central procession of tazias and another 600 at the Imambargahs where the events of Sham-e-Ghareeban were being held.

Another 650 cops covered all the entry and exit points of the city besides setting up pickets on important roads and intersections and carrying out snap checking.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the central procession and reviewed the security as well.

The police had also kept personnel for reserve duty.