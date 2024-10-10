Open Menu

Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured In Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured in Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A tragic incident unfolded near the Maki Shah Shrine when a section of the Kacha Qila wall collapsed, leaving one woman dead and five others injured, including two women and two minor girls. Sindh Emergency Rescue Service reported that six people were initially injured in the collapse.

Rescue teams promptly reached at the scene and successfully extracted the victims trapped under the rubble, transferring them to nearby hospitals. Among the injured were 42 year old Jamila Khatoon, Sonia, Tuba, Iqra, Sehr and a six-month old infant Shifa, however, Jamila Khatoon succumbed to her injuries.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, along with his team, reached the site shortly after the incident to oversee the rescue and debris removal operations. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed hospital staff to remain on high alert to ensure that all necessary medical facilities were available for the victims. Later, he visited Civil Hospital Hyderabad to check on the injured and assured that all possible measures would be taken for their proper treatment.

