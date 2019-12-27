UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Police Appeals Citizens To Avoid Violating Laws On New Year Night

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Hyderabad Police appeals citizens to avoid violating laws on new year night

The District Police Hyderabad has appealed to the citizens to avoid violating laws while celebrating new year on the night of December 31, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Police Hyderabad has appealed to the citizens to avoid violating laws while celebrating new year on the night of December 31, 2019.

The citizens should restrain themselves from illegal activities like resorting to aerial firing, using firecrackers, riding motorbikes without silencers and one wheeling, the spokesman of the District Police Hyderabad advised and asked the parents not to allow their children to ride motorbike in order to avert any untoward incident.

In case of violation of law, the Police would take strict legal action against the lawbreakers, the spokesman informed and added that directives have been issued to all Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers of the district to strictly ensure the maintenance of law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

