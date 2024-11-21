Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Apprehends Car Theft Gang After Shootout, Recovers Stolen Vehicle, Weapon

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad police intercepted a gang involved in car thefts during an alleged encounter, arresting three suspects, including a woman, and recovering a stolen car and weapon.

According to the police spokesperson, Hussainabad police received intelligence about the gang’s presence within their jurisdiction along with the stolen vehicle. Upon reaching the location, the suspects attempted to flee, prompting a police chase, and near jalsa ground, Hatri bypass, an exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the injury of one suspect who was apprehended on the spot. Two other suspects, including a woman, were also taken into custody, while one accomplice managed to escape.

The injured suspect was identified as Zaheer Magsi, while the other two were named Saima and Zeeshan Channa. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

During the operation, the police recovered a stolen Toyota Altus (Registration: ALV-820), linked to a case registered under Crime No. 211/2024 at Hatri police station.

The suspects confessed to stealing the vehicle a few days ago from Autobahn Road within Hussainabad’s jurisdiction and were planning to transport it for sale elsewhere.

Additionally, police seized a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from the suspects. Cases were registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations were underway.

