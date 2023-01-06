UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspects in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Husri police on Tando Muhammad Khan road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspects in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Husri police on Tando Muhammad Khan road.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that a group of robbers opened fire on the police as soon as they reached near Bagri Mori during patrolling.

In an exchange of fire, Bashir Mangwar and Ghulam Ali Natha sustained gunshots to their legs and were arrested, he added.

He told that the suspects were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

The encounter's FIR is being lodged at Husri police station.

The spokesman said the criminal record of the arrested suspects was also being checked.

