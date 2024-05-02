Hyderabad Police arrest five suspects, seize large quantity of drugs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Hyderabad Police have claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics during various operations.

According to a police spokesperson, acting on a tip-off, A Section of police conducted a raid near unit number 12, Latifabad and arrested two drug suppliers identified as Arma alias Aman Yousufzai and Raheel Shah and recovered 30 bottles of branded liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused confessed to belonging to a drug supplier gang. A Section Police have registered a case under the Hudood Ordinance against the arrested accused.

On the other hand, the Cantt Police, under the leadership of DSP Iftikhar Ahmed, arrested 2 drug suppliers and one accused in raids at various locations. The spokesperson informed that accused Waddal Khan was arrested with 2.5 kg of hashish from near the treasury office, while Haseeb was arrested with 2 kg of hashish from Dr Ziauddin Road.

The police arrested a wanted accused in a forgery case Muhammad Faisal Arain from Gul Center Chowk. The police registered cases against the suspects under the Narcotics Act.