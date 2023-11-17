Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrest Narcotics Smuggler, Recover 2 Kg Crystal Ice

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Hyderabad police arrest narcotics smuggler, recover 2 kg crystal ice

Hyderabad Police in a raid on Friday arrested a drug peddler Bakht Munir Khan and recovered 2 kilograms of ice

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Hyderabad Police in a raid on Friday arrested a drug peddler Bakht Munir Khan and recovered 2 kilograms of ice.

The police spokesman informed that the Baldia police led by DSP Rana Muhammad Dilawar and Inspector Imam Dino Shah received information about the movement of the suspect on the Hyderabad Bypass.

According to him, Khan used to supply the ice to the drug peddlers in Hyderabad.

The spokesman said that the Baldia police booked the suspect in an FIR lodged on the state's complaint under section 9-1 (6) of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act.

He added that further investigation from Khan was underway to unearth his network and curb the illicit sale of the ice in Hyderabad.

