Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrest Outlaw In Alleged Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Hyderabad Police arrest outlaw in alleged encounter

Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter.

The police spokesman said on Friday that while checking near Badin Chali, the Tando Yousuf police signaled to the motorcycle-riding men to stop but the accused started firing.

In the retaliatory action of the police and two-way firing, one of the accused, Bilal alias Mukhi was arrested on the spot with injuries, while his accomplice managed to escape.

According to the police, a pistol along with ammunition recovered from the possession of the arrested outlaw. The injured accused was later shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. The Police said that the accused is involved in several cases including robbery.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Robbery Hyderabad Badin From

Recent Stories

Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul ..

Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General

6 minutes ago
 PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar t ..

PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex

6 minutes ago
 Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperatio ..

Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..

6 minutes ago
 Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his t ..

Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial

6 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khy ..

KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 minutes ago
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperatio ..

Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..

6 minutes ago
 4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis cham ..

4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins

6 minutes ago
 Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the po ..

Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool

6 minutes ago
 Free, responsible media essential for democracy: L ..

Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister

6 minutes ago
 Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first spa ..

Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..

6 minutes ago
 Liaquat University Hospital invites applications f ..

Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan