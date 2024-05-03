Hyderabad Police arrest outlaw in alleged encounter

Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter.

The police spokesman said on Friday that while checking near Badin Chali, the Tando Yousuf police signaled to the motorcycle-riding men to stop but the accused started firing.

In the retaliatory action of the police and two-way firing, one of the accused, Bilal alias Mukhi was arrested on the spot with injuries, while his accomplice managed to escape.

According to the police, a pistol along with ammunition recovered from the possession of the arrested outlaw. The injured accused was later shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. The Police said that the accused is involved in several cases including robbery.