Hyderabad Police Arrest Outlaw In Alleged Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Hyderabad Police arrested the outlaw in an injured condition after alleged encounter.
The police spokesman said on Friday that while checking near Badin Chali, the Tando Yousuf police signaled to the motorcycle-riding men to stop but the accused started firing.
In the retaliatory action of the police and two-way firing, one of the accused, Bilal alias Mukhi was arrested on the spot with injuries, while his accomplice managed to escape.
According to the police, a pistol along with ammunition recovered from the possession of the arrested outlaw. The injured accused was later shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. The Police said that the accused is involved in several cases including robbery.
Recent Stories
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General6 minutes ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa9 minutes ago
-
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister6 minutes ago
-
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launch6 minutes ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job22 minutes ago
-
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon22 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused22 minutes ago
-
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of district education reform oversight committee16 minutes ago