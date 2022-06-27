UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Police Arrest Suspect For Allegedly Assaulting Grid Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged assault at Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) grid station and kidnapping of the company's 2 employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged assault at Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) grid station and kidnapping of the company's 2 employees.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday evening that Hussain Shah Bukhari, a resident of village Gul Muhammad Magsi, had been arrested.

However, he said the other suspects who were nominated in the FIR could not be rounded up so far.

The spokesman told that the Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah grid station's In Charge Tariq Hussain Khatri and assistant Ali Nawaz Umrani were taken to Bukhari's guest house after their alleged kidnapping.

He added that Khatri and Umrani were recovered form the guest house in a raid of the police led by SHO Rahuki police station Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Rahuki police station on complainant of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Abdul Hadi Soomro.

The FIR charged Tahir Magsi and 15 others with the crimes of assault, kidnapping, harassment and obstruction of duty under sections 353, 147, 149 506, 504, 342 and 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

