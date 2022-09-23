Hyderabad police arrest suspect for killing wife, paramour

The police have arrested a suspect who had been accused for killing his wife and her paramour six months ago in Hyderabad and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect who had been accused for killing his wife and her paramour six months ago in Hyderabad and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that the accused Muhammad Azeem alias Maju Mujahid was arrested near the shrine of Gul Shah in Qasimabad.

He added that the police raided the place on a tip-off about Azeem's presence in the area.

The spokesman recalled that the accused had allegedly killed his wife in Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad and he later traveled to Kambar-Shahdadkot where he shot dead Asif Chandio and injured his brother.

The accused later went in to hiding and absconded appearance in the case for 6 months since March.

He was booked in 2 separate FIRs lodged at Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station in Hyderabad and Drigh police station in Kambar-Shahdadkot.

The Naseem Nagar police registered one more FIR against him on Friday after recovering an illegal weapon from his possession.

The spokesman informed that Azeem was also booked in four other FIRs of crimes like robbery in Qasimabad and Tando Jam police stations.