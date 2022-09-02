Hyderabad police arrest suspect in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the jurisdiction of Bhitai Nagar police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the jurisdiction of Bhitai Nagar police station.

The police spokesman said on Friday that the suspect Ali Gohar Chandio while trying to escape from the police opened fire.

The suspect was shot in the leg as the police returned fire, he added.

The spokesman said that the seven FIRs of robbery, theft and waylaying were registered against the suspect at different police stations.

Chandio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the surgery.