Hyderabad police arrest three criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested three suspected criminals in injured condition in separate alleged encounters.

According to a police spokesperson, the airport police signaled to stop three suspected individuals riding a motorcycle near Gulistan-e-Sarmast road, however the suspects opened fire on the police, in retaliation two suspects identified as Saifullah Khoso and Muhammad Hassnain were apprehended with weapons.

Khoso sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, while the third suspect managed to flee. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The spokesperson said that the suspects' criminal records were also being checked.

On the other hand, the Baldia police attempted to stop three individuals riding a motorcycle during checking near Nago Shah link road bypass but the suspects fired at the police and tried to flee, in police response, one suspect Zeeshan Channa was injured, while his two accomplices escaped.

The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment; and the police recovered a 9mm pistol and ammunition from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested injured suspect was associated with the motorcycle lifter gang, which was involved in motorcycle thefts in various parts of the city, in addition to being implicated in more than five cases in Hyderabad and Jamshoro district.

The Baldia police have lodged cases against the arrested and absconding suspects for attacking the police and under the Sindh arms act.

Meanwhile, as a result of the third alleged encounter with the suspected dacoit gang of Naseem Nagar Police, one accused was arrested in injured condition. The police spokesperson stated that during the operation to arrest the dacoit group near Pathar Point of River Indus, an exchange of fire occurred.

In the crossfire, a suspect, Imran Qaimkhani was apprehended in injured condition, while his other accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered one MP5 and ammunition from the possession of the arrested suspect. The injured accused was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the police spokesperson, the arrested suspect was involved in more than five cases, and further investigation was underway to obtain his criminal record.