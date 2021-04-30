Hyderabad Police arrest two suspects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspects who committed robbery at a supermarket in Qasimabad and snatched a car as well.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that Bhitai Nagar police received a tip-off about the suspect after which they began searching vehicles on Hyderabad-Jamshoro road.

The police arrested Safdar Hussain Shah and Barkat Ali Pathan both of whom were travelling in the snatched vehicle bearing registration number BEA-292.

The spokesman said the suspects confessed various crimes including the robberies committed in Qasimabad taluka on April 6 and March 30.

The spokesman told that the suspects had also disclosed Names of other criminals who were part of their group, adding that the police had also begun hunt for those criminals.