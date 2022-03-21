UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Police Arrested Suspect In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the suspect Syed Sajid was arrested after he sustained a gunshot injury during an exchange of fire with the police near the intersection near Bilal mosque.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape, he added.

Sajid was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medical surgery.

The spokesman claimed that Sajid was part of a criminal gang and that he was involved in the crimes like robberies, theft and snatching.

He added that Sajid was booked in 16 FIRs lodged from 2014 to 2022 in various police stations of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Criminals Mosque From

Recent Stories

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss human ..

NSA, US Human Rights Under Secretary discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanist ..

19 seconds ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders pro ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

20 seconds ago
 Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

Four bike lifters arrested in burewala

23 seconds ago
 RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

RTA sealed dozen of LPG shops

5 minutes ago
 Over one million get free medical treatment under ..

Over one million get free medical treatment under Sehat Card Program: Jhagra

5 minutes ago
 Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberatta ..

Greek Postal Service Comes Under Malware Cyberattack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>