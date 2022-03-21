Hyderabad police arrested suspect in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the suspect Syed Sajid was arrested after he sustained a gunshot injury during an exchange of fire with the police near the intersection near Bilal mosque.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape, he added.

Sajid was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medical surgery.

The spokesman claimed that Sajid was part of a criminal gang and that he was involved in the crimes like robberies, theft and snatching.

He added that Sajid was booked in 16 FIRs lodged from 2014 to 2022 in various police stations of Hyderabad.