Hyderabad Police Arrests 3, Contraband Items Recovered

Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Hyderabad Police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and recovered Indian gutka, mainpuri and other substance used for making contraband items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and recovered Indian gutka, mainpuri and other substance used for making contraband items.

According to the Police spokesman, Tando Yousif Police have arrested an accused Faisal alias dacoit s/o Liaquat Ali Gaddi resident of Gujarati Mohalla and recovered 10 packets of Indian gutka from his possession. Case number 43/2019 under sections 269, 270 and 273 of Pakistan Penal Code, has been registered against the accused.

The Pinyari Police during patrolling, arrested accused Muhammad Arif and recovered 240 packets of hazardous mainpuri from his possession.

Case number 100/2019 under sections 269 and 270 of PPC has been registered against the accused.

The Phulleli Police, on a secret information conducted raid in the locality and arrested Jibran s/o Anwer Ali Rajput resident of Mir Nahi Bux Town and recovered two bags measuring 40 kilogram of contraband substance used for making health hazardous mainpuri. Police have registered case number 100/2019 under sections 269, 270 and 273 of PPC against the accused.

