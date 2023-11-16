Hyderabad police arrests 3 suspects in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected criminals with injuries in different areas of the city during alleged police encounters on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, the B-Section police had an encounter with a dacoit group near the Christian colony cemetery, the motorcycle-riding accused tried to escape and attack when stopped by the police, and during the exchange of fire, one of the accused Zohaib alias Haq Nawaz Khaskheli was arrested with injury while the accomplice of the accused escaped on a motorcycle.

Police informed, that the accused belongs to an active dacoit group, which has been involved in various dacoit incidents in recent days. On the other hand, Hatri police encountered criminals while patrolling Chang Road.

According to the police official, four armed suspects were standing on Chang Road to commit a crime and during the attempt to apprehend them, a police encounter took place, resulting in one suspect being arrested in injured condition with a weapon, the other three escaped.

The arrested suspect, identified as Sheeraz Nazamani, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. In another encounter, during a morning patrol, the Hussainabad police stopped two suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle to check them, but fearing arrest, they opened fire on the police.

In response, during the police action, one suspect Amaan Kachi was apprehended in injured condition and taken into custody along with a weapon, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested injured suspect was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. According to police, further investigation was underway with all suspects apprehended during these encounters.