Hyderabad police arrests a suspect in injured condition

The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near the protective embankment of river Indus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near the protective embankment of river Indus.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday a police party led by SHO Tahir Mughal of Hussainabad police station tried to arrest 2 suspects who were allegedly trying to conduct a robbery.

However, he claimed, the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one them sustained a gunshot.

He told both the suspects, identified as Waqas Nizai Pathan and Salman alias Salu were arrested.

Pathan was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

He claimed both the suspects were found involved in the crimes like robberies, vehicle lifting and snatching.