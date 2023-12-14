Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrests Accused, Recovered Over 2 Kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hyderabad police arrests accused, recovered over 2 Kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad Police have arrested a suspected drug supplier with 2 kilograms of hashish.

According to the spokesperson of the district police, during an operation, market police arrested the narcotics supplier Hamza alias Golu Abbasi near the animal hospital and recovered 2.

19 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The police stated that the apprehended suspect was associated with an organized narcotics supply group.

Market police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics Act and initiated further investigations.

