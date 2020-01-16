Hyderabad Police arrests alleged killer of a young boy

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:18 PM

In the murder case of 12 years old Hamza Arain, the police Thursday lodged FIR and arrested the main suspect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :In the murder case of 12 years old Hamza Arain, the police Thursday lodged FIR and arrested the main suspect .

According to the SHO Tando Yousuf police station, the FIR had been lodged on the complaint of father Riaz Arain who nominated the arrested suspect Khalid, a neighbour, in the murder case.

He told that the FIR had been lodged under sections 302 and 364 of Pakistan Penal Code.

According to Arain, his son left home on Wednesday afternoon but he did not return after which they registered a complaint with the Hali road police.

The police said the sharp object with which the suspect killed the boy had also been recovered.

Earlier in the day, the dead body of Hamza which bore marks of torture was found from Zamzam housing scheme in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

