Hyderabad Police Arrests People From Several Mosques, Violating Ban Imposed On Congregations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Hyderabad Police arrests people from several mosques, violating ban imposed on congregations

The Hyderabad police have arrested dozens of people from several mosques in the city here Saturday for violating the provincial government's ban on congregations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested dozens of people from several mosques in the city here Saturday for violating the provincial government's ban on congregations.

The CIA police confirmed that dozens of detainees arrested by different police stations had been dropped at the CIA center.

According to details collected from at least 3 police stations, the Market police arrested 11 persons, City police 6 persons and Fort police 15 persons.

The police says the provincial government had declared ban on congregations in the mosques and that only 5 persons could attend a particular mosque including those from mosque committees.

The cantt police station also lodged an FIR nominating under section 188 and 269 of Pakistan penal code, Moulana Asad Ali and 14 other unknown persons in the FIR lodged on the state's complaint.

According to the police, Ali as the Pesh Imam led Zuhar Namaz attended by 12 to 15 persons.

