Hyderabad Police Arrests Street Criminal, Recovers Stolen Motorcycle, Mobile Phone And Weapon
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Hyderabad Police have arrested a street criminal involved in various incidents and recovered a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and a weapon, according to a police spokesperson.
The B-Section Police conducted a raid based on secret information and apprehended the suspect Hameed Bhatti, who was active in theft and snatching cases.
The suspect was reportedly involved in stealing a Honda CD 70 motorcycle (Registration No. MPA-4185) from Imran Qureshi in Unit No. 5, Latifabad, and snatching a mobile phone at gunpoint from Muhammad Yasir Arain in Unit No. 9, Latifabad.
Police recovered the stolen motorcycle, the snatched mobile phone and a pistol with ammunition from the suspect's possession. A case has been registered under the Sindh Arms Act.
