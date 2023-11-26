Hyderabad police arrests suspect in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The police arrested a suspect during an encounter in injured condition with a weapon.

A police spokesperson informed that Rahoki Police encountered a motorcycle-riding dacoit group near New Hyderabad City and during an exchange of gunfire from both sides, one suspect was apprehended in the injured state with the weapon, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured suspect, identified as Alam Barohi, was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention under police custody.

According to the police, efforts have been started to arrest the absconding accused and further investigation has been started.