Hyderabad Police Arrests Suspect Involved In Fake US Dollars Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect involved in the sale of counterfeit US dollars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect involved in the sale of counterfeit US dollars.

According to a police spokesperson, B-Section police conducted a raid near Afzaal ground, Latifabad Unit No.10, based on a tip-off and apprehended the accused Salman Ali Shah.

During the operation, police recovered 92 counterfeit US Dollars from the suspect. Initial investigations revealed that the accused was selling fake Currency at lower rates and was also wanted in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A case has been registered against the suspect at B-Section police station, and further investigations are underway.

