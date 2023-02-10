UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Police Arrests Suspect Outlaw In Injured Condition

Published February 10, 2023

Hyderabad police arrests suspect outlaw in injured condition

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspect outlaw in injured condition after an encounter and later recovered 6 stolen and snatched motorbikes on his information

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspect outlaw in injured condition after an encounter and later recovered 6 stolen and snatched motorbikes on his information.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the encounter took place near the St Mary's school on Station Road in the limits of the City police station.

A police team led by SHO Muhammad Anwar Khanzada arrested Sajjad Sawati and recovered a pistol from his possession, he added.

He told that the suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his leg where he sustained a gunshot.

During his custody, Sawati told the police about the place where the recovered motorbikes were parked.

The spokesman told that after the recovery, one of the 6 motorbikes was returned to its owner while the concerned police stations had been conveyed about the remaining motorbikes.

