Hyderabad police arrests two suspects in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspected robbers including one in injured condition after an exchange of fire in the limits of Naseem Nagar check post.

The In Charge Naseem Nagar check post Sub Inspector Liaquat Sarki informed here on Friday that they raided a place near the embankment of river Indus after receiving a tip-off from the CIA police.

He claimed that when the police reached there the suspects opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

Sarki said one of the suspects, Shahbaz Akhtar Qureshi, sustained a gunshot and fell injured after which the police also rounded up the other suspect Abdul Khaliq Junejo.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.

The inspector said the police were checking previous criminal record of the 2 suspects.