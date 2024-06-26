Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrests Wanted Accused In Alleged Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Hyderabad Police arrests wanted accused in alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested an accused wanted in more than 30 cases in the alleged encounter.

According to a police spokesperson, a shootout occurred near the rickshaw market between Fort Police and armed suspects, accused were present there with the intention of committing a crime.

During the exchange of gunfire, suspect Waseem Qureshi was injured and apprehended on the spot with his weapon, while his accomplice fled, abandoning a motorcycle.

The injured suspect was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The Police informed that the suspect was wanted in over 30 cases, and efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplices.

