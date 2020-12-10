Hyderabad police bids farewell to outgoing SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :: The Hyderabad police organized a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio at the police headquarters here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP commended the district's police for their endeavours to maintain law and order under his command during his tenure lasting 16 months.

He praised the district's police for their action against the outlaws and anti social elements and expressed hope that they would be able to maintain the peace in the city. Chandio also expressed hope that the cops would extend similar cooperation to the new SSP which he had enjoyed in last 16 months.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh took charge of his duty on Thursday.