UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Police Bids Farewell To Outgoing SSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Hyderabad police bids farewell to outgoing SSP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :: The Hyderabad police organized a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio at the police headquarters here Thursday.

 Speaking on the occasion, the SSP commended the district's police for their endeavours to maintain law and order under his command during his tenure lasting 16 months.

 He praised the district's police for their action against the outlaws and anti social elements and expressed hope that they would be able to maintain the peace in the city.   Chandio also expressed hope that the cops would extend similar cooperation to the new SSP which he had enjoyed in last 16 months.

 Meanwhile, the newly appointed SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh took charge of his duty on Thursday.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Hyderabad Adeel Hussain

Recent Stories

Palijo terms elements practicing politics of ethni ..

47 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

47 minutes ago

WHR Day congregation calls for holding India accou ..

47 minutes ago

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

52 minutes ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

52 minutes ago

DRAP reduces price of corona antiviral drug Remdes ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.