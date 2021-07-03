Hyderabad police bust 59 gangs of outlaws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police on Friday claimed to bust 59 gangs of outlaws during the first 6 months of the ongoing year.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that 44 robbers, 99 vehicle lifters, 484 absconders, 13 mobile phone snatchers, 1,841 pickpocketers, 110 drug peddlers and 2 extortion seekers were arrested from January to June in Hyderabad.

He claimed that the police recovered 102 vehicles, 202 kilograms of hashish, 58 kg heroine, 961 liters moonshine liquor, 663,156 sachets of Indian gutka and 154 weapons from the arrested suspects.

He said the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh had strictly directed the police officials to maintain law and order and curb the crimes in Hyderabad.