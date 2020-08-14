UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Police Celebrate "Jashan E Azadi"

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:57 PM

The district Police under leadership of SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio here on Friday celebrated "Jashan e Azadi" with national enthusiasm and zeal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The district Police under leadership of SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio here on Friday celebrated "Jashan e Azadi" with national enthusiasm and zeal.

On the occasion, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio hoisted the national flag at his office and the Police headquarters. An Independence Day camp was set up by district Police at Gul Centre roundabout where SSP decorated badges to the Police officers/jawans and distributed national flags among children and youth and extended them Independence Day wishes.

The SSP, while paying tribute to our national heroes, said "this day reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by our ancestors for getting an Independent country for the Muslims of the sub continent and we must salute their struggle." He said, on this day they should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who were facing Indian state terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and support their movement for their right to self determination.

