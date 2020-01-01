Hyderabad Police clutches a suspect with stolen motor bike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Cant. Police Wednesday claimed to arrest a member of motorcycle snatching gang and recovered a bike stolen from Latifabad area of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Cant. Police Wednesday claimed to arrest a member of motorcycle snatching gang and recovered a bike stolen from Latifabad area of Hyderabad

According to the spokesman of Hyderabad Police, SHO P.S Cant.

Aijaz Ali Lakho during routine patrolling arrested a suspect Muhammad Arab s/o Ramzan Panhwer and recovered stolen motor bike from his possession.

The recovered motorbike having registration no. HBF 6164 and of model Unique 2015 was stolen from Latifabad and case number 278/2019 had also been registered in A-Section Police station under section 381-A of Pakistan Penal Code.

The Cant. Police registered a case and started investigation against the accused.