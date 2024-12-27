Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Complaint Cell Received 27,000 Complaints In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Hyderabad Police Complaint Cell received 27,000 complaints in 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The District Complaint Cell of Hyderabad Police received more than 27,000 complaints on human rights issues during the outgoing year.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the Cell disposed of around 25,000 of those complaints including 500 complaints which were received through the Prime Minister and Chief Minister portals.

Additionally, he claimed, over 1,400 complaints forwarded from Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Office,Central Police Office (CPO) and CMS were also disposed.

According to him, some 5,500 complaints were submitted through the courts of law under sections A22 and B22 of Code of Criminal Procedures.

Rajput apprised that the police registered 300 FIRs against those 5,500 complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Hyderabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

58 minutes ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

3 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

6 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

8 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

10 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan