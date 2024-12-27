Hyderabad Police Complaint Cell Received 27,000 Complaints In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The District Complaint Cell of Hyderabad Police received more than 27,000 complaints on human rights issues during the outgoing year.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the Cell disposed of around 25,000 of those complaints including 500 complaints which were received through the Prime Minister and Chief Minister portals.
Additionally, he claimed, over 1,400 complaints forwarded from Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Office,Central Police Office (CPO) and CMS were also disposed.
According to him, some 5,500 complaints were submitted through the courts of law under sections A22 and B22 of Code of Criminal Procedures.
Rajput apprised that the police registered 300 FIRs against those 5,500 complaints.
