Hyderabad Police Declared Arrest Of 2 Suspects In Connection With Murder

Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have declared arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of a young man whose tortured dead body was found packed in a gunny bag last week.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio told a press conference at his office here Monday that a friend of slain Mobeen Jathial along with his associated killed the young man and later packed his body in a gunny bag.

He added that the bag was thrown in Wadhu Wah in Bhitai Nagar area.

According to the SSP, Jathial left home telling his family that he was going out with his friend Zunair Junejo alias Abdul Wahab and other friends in the evening of October 24.

However, he did not return that night and his body was found next morning.

"He was taken to a shop in Bhitai Nagar where all the young men listened to music. They later struck Jathial's head with some object and strangulated him to death," the SSP told.

He said the dead body of Jathial remained in the shop whole night and in the early morning it was thrown in Wadhu Wah.

Chandio said the police were investigating the cause of murder.

Responding to a question, the SSP said he could not confirm that rape or attempted rape was the cause of murder until police received the postmortem report.

