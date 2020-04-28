Hyderabad Police distribute ration bags among marriage hall waiters

The district police Hyderabad on Tuesday distributed ration among the waiters of the marriage halls whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police Hyderabad on Tuesday distributed ration among the waiters of the marriage halls whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, DSP Hussainabad Pathan Khan Kaka and SHO B-Section Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa distributed ration bags among waiters of local marriage halls located in the limits of B-Section Police station.

The policemen also properly formed cues in which the recipients of the ration bags were asked to stand at 6 feet distance from each other.

The police officials also appealed the people to follow the health advisory of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance in order to save themselves and their loved ones from contracting coronavirus.

On the occasion, recipients of the ration praised the effort of SSP and other officers of Hyderabad Police and prayed for their well-being.