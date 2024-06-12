Hyderabad police finalised comprehensive security plan for Eid ul-Azha

He Hyderabad Police have implemented comprehensive security measures across the Hyderabad range on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, and a total of 8,168 police officers and personnel have been assigned Eid duties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad Police have implemented comprehensive security measures across the Hyderabad range on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, and a total of 8,168 police officers and personnel have been assigned Eid duties.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razzaque Dharejo has issued directives to all SSPs of the range to ensure compliance with the Sindh government’s code of conduct for collecting sacrificial animal hides. He urged the safety of life and property of the citizens should be ensured at any cost.

According to a police spokesperson, as per directives of the DIG Hyderabad 2130 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 1382 mosques in nine districts of Hyderabad range, and 368 at 205 Imambargahs, 1472 police personnel will perform duties at 307 Eid gahs.

Additionally, 255 personnel will be stationed at 49 open Eid prayer sites, 294 at 33 recreational spots and 254 at 30 cattle markets. On the other hand, 79 police personnel will be deployed at 34 collection points of animal hides, 476 at 57 busy markets/shopping centres, 806 at 332 police pickets, 1067 on 216 police mobiles and 318 personnel will perform their duties on motorcycles.

Moreover, a standby force of 649 personnel will be available to respond to any untoward incidents.

The DIG Hyderabad has also ordered increased police patrolling, snap-checking and picketing on all routes leading to and surrounding cattle markets, ensuring the safety of the markets, buyers and sellers. He directed to enhance police patrolling on national highways to ensure safe travel for passengers. DIG was also directed to establish temporary checkpoints at various locations.

Furthermore, all SSPs in the range have been instructed to secure approved collection points of animal hides and collective slaughter points for sacrificial animals to prevent any untoward incidents.

A control room has been set up in the range office, while similar control rooms have also been set up in all the districts of the Hyderabad range. The DIG also issued strict orders to take action against young people engaging in one-wheeling to protect the public and the riders from life-threatening injuries associated with this activity.