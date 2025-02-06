Hyderabad Police Foil Drug And Gutka Supply, Arrest Two Suspects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad police thwarted an attempt to supply drugs and Indian Gutka, arresting two suspects.
According to a police spokesperson, Hatri police conducted a raid near Link Road, village Noor Khan Chang, seizing 5 kilograms of hashish and a large quantity of Indian Gutka from a Toyota Vigo.
The suspects, identified as Aamir Brohi and Sher Ahmed Brohi were taken into custody.
The Police revealed that the arrested individuals were residents of Hub, Balochistan, and were actively involved in supplying drugs across Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh. Further investigation was underway.
