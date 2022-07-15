Hyderabad police foils attempt to smuggle spurious cooking oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police on Friday foiled smuggling of spurious cooking oil after seizing a tanker on Wadhu Wah road in the limits of Qasimabad police station.

SHO PS Qasimabad Aslam Pervez Abro informed that during patrolling they received information about a tanker transporting spurious cooking oil.

He informed that the police arrested 2 suspects, Abid Hussain Arain and Muhammad Shoaib Shoro, from the tanker.

He said that the tanker was smuggling around 30,000 liters of the oil.

The police later registered an FIR on the state's complaint under sections 269, 270, 272 and 273 of the Pakistan Penal Code, nominating the 2 arrested suspects.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects informed the police that the oil was prepared from the viscera and bones of chicken.

They disclosed that they supplied the oil to the restaurants on the highways and in the rural areas.