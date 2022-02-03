Hyderabad police found a dead body

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police found on Thursday a dead body of a man with a gunshot to his head.

The police informed that the body of a person, identified as Azhar Bhutto who belonged to Larkana, was found dumped on Shah Bukhari link road in the limits of Chalgari police station.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The police said they had informed Bhutto's family and according to their initial information the cause of the killing was not known.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

