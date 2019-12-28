UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Police Grasps Seven Suspects In A Raid On Gambling Den

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Hyderabad Police grasps seven suspects in a raid on gambling den

In a crackdown against vice dens in city, the Police raided a gambling den on Saturday and arrested 7 suspects along with pool money

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :In a crackdown against vice dens in city, the Police raided a gambling den on Saturday and arrested 7 suspects along with pool money.

The raid was conducted by SHO Phulleli Rais Khanzada in the precinct of police station and arrested 7 suspects along with pool money of Rs.

7000 and cards used in gambling.

Police also registered case number 173/2919 under section 5-A of gambling Act against accused Imran, Shahid, Shehzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Shahryar, Abid and Nasir.

